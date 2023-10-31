Immersion (IMMR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Immersion (IMMR) standing at $6.39, reflecting a +1.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.65% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Shares of the touch-based technology company have depreciated by 6.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, down 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.7 million, down 45.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $31 million, signifying shifts of -14.77% and -19.4%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Immersion. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Immersion is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Immersion is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.39. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.49 of its industry.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.