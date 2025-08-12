Immersion (IMMR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Immersion (IMMR) ended the recent trading session at $7.18, demonstrating a +1.99% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 9.4% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.42 per share and a revenue of $31.75 million, representing changes of 0% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Immersion. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Immersion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Immersion is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.76. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.49 of its industry.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

