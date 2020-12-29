Stocks

Immersion (IMMR) in Focus: Stock Moves 23.4% Higher

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Immersion Corporation IMMR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 23% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $8.31 to $9.25 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimates revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Immersion currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

 

Immersion Corporation Price

Immersion Corporation Price

Immersion Corporation price | Immersion Corporation Quote

 

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector is Radcom Ltd. RDCM, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Immersion Corporation (IMMR): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Radcom Ltd. (RDCM): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: What is the stock market of politics is saying about the election results?

    PredictIt Co-Founder John Phillips joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what the stock market of politics is saying about the election results, cabinet picks and the key Georgia election.

    Dec 21, 2020

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular