Immersion (IMMR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Immersion (IMMR) closed at $6.79, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 5.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Immersion will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Immersion is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.7 million, down 45.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $31 million. These totals would mark changes of -14.77% and -19.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Immersion currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Immersion's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.68, so we one might conclude that Immersion is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

