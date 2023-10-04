Immersion (IMMR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Immersion (IMMR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.61, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Shares of the touch-based technology company witnessed a loss of 4.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Immersion will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing a 57.14% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.7 million, indicating a 45.04% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $31 million, signifying shifts of -14.77% and -19.4%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Immersion. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Immersion holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Immersion currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.81. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.72 of its industry.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 173, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.