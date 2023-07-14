Immersion (IMMR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Immersion (IMMR) closed the most recent trading day at $7.07, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 4.89% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Immersion as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Immersion is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 633.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.02 million, up 0.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $39.4 million, which would represent changes of -2.27% and +2.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Immersion currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Immersion's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.19, so we one might conclude that Immersion is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

