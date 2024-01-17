Immersion (IMMR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Immersion (IMMR) closed the latest trading day at $6.71, indicating a -1.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

The touch-based technology company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.6% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.19, reflecting a 57.78% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.25 million, indicating a 0.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Immersion currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Immersion is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.16. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.75 for its industry.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.