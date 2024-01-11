Immersion (IMMR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Immersion (IMMR) ended the recent trading session at $6.73, demonstrating a -1.75% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

The touch-based technology company's stock has climbed by 2.24% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, down 57.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.25 million, up 0.98% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Immersion currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Immersion's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.31.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IMMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.