Immersion (IMMR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Immersion (IMMR) closed the latest trading day at $6.63, indicating a +0.15% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

The touch-based technology company's stock has dropped by 0.3% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.82% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Immersion in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 57.14% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.7 million, indicating a 45.04% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $31 million, which would represent changes of -14.77% and -19.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Immersion. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Immersion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Immersion is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.61.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

