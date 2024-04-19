Immersion (IMMR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Immersion (IMMR) standing at $7.17, reflecting a +0.99% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 8.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Immersion in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 120% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.94 million, up 252.76% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $53.02 million, indicating changes of +6.73% and +56.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Immersion. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Immersion boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Immersion has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.4 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.18.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 235, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.