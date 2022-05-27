Immersion Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Facebook

(RTTNews) - Immersion Corp. (IMMR) has filed a complaint against Meta Platforms, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas alleging that Meta's augmented and virtual reality systems infringe six Immersion patents. These patents cover various uses of haptic effects in connection with AR/VR systems.

"While we are pleased to see that Meta recognizes the value of haptics and has adopted our haptic technology in its AR/VR systems, it is important for us to protect our business against infringement of our intellectual property," said Francis Jose, CEO and General Counsel.

