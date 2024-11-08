Immatics Unveils Promising TCR-T Therapy Developments

Immatics (IMTX) has released an update.

Immatics is showcasing promising advancements in its TCR-T therapy candidates targeting PRAME, with significant responses in metastatic melanoma patients and plans to begin a Phase 3 trial in December 2024. The company’s next-gen cell therapy, IMA203CD8, is demonstrating enhanced potency, positioning it for further development in various solid tumors. Investors may find interest in the robust clinical data and future plans that could impact Immatics’ market performance.

