Immatics price target lowered to $18 from $19 at Leerink

Leerink lowered the firm’s price target on Immatics (IMTX) to $18 from $19 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Concurrent with Q4 earnings, the company announced initial IMA402 data, which demonstrated early signs of activity in melanoma, along with a favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile, the analyst tells investors. The firm continues to view Immatics as “a leader in TCR therapeutics and attractively valued with a broad platform encompassing both TCR T-cell therapy and TCR bispecifics,” the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IMTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.