News & Insights

Stocks

Immatics price target lowered to $18 from $19 at Leerink

November 18, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Leerink lowered the firm’s price target on Immatics (IMTX) to $18 from $19 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Concurrent with Q4 earnings, the company announced initial IMA402 data, which demonstrated early signs of activity in melanoma, along with a favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile, the analyst tells investors. The firm continues to view Immatics as “a leader in TCR therapeutics and attractively valued with a broad platform encompassing both TCR T-cell therapy and TCR bispecifics,” the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IMTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.