IMMATICS N.V Earnings Preview: Recent $IMTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IMMATICS N.V ($IMTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $16,416,696 and earnings of -$0.31 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IMTX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

IMMATICS N.V Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of IMMATICS N.V stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

IMMATICS N.V Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/07/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for IMMATICS N.V, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IMTX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.