IMMATICS N.V Earnings Preview: Recent $IMTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IMMATICS N.V ($IMTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $16,416,696 and earnings of -$0.31 per share.
IMMATICS N.V Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of IMMATICS N.V stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,065,277 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,014,119
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 3,459,460 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,596,760
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 3,225,141 shares (+43.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,930,752
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 2,525,000 shares (+67.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,952,750
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,274,475 shares (+1390.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,171,517
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,266,141 shares (+1983.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,112,262
- BRAIDWELL LP added 1,856,400 shares (+112.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,199,004
IMMATICS N.V Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/07/2024
