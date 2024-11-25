News & Insights

Stocks

Immatics moved to Buy from Not Rated at Goldman Sachs

November 25, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs analyst Rajan Sharma introduced a Buy rating and $13.50 price target for Immatics (IMTX) after previously being Not Rated on the early-stage biotech company. The firm is positive on IMA203’s potential in melanoma given the drug’s optically higher response rates as well as greater progression free survival, or PFS, and overall survival, or OS, benefits demonstrated in a Phase 1 trial relative to competitor drugs, notes the analyst, who cites the progression of lead asset IMA203 to Phase 3 by year-end 2024 for the firm’s new rating and target.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IMTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.