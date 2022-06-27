Immatics (IMTX) Stock Jumps 5.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Immatics IMTX shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $8.57. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares surged as investors are most likely encouraged by the pipeline progress. The company is developing T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies which promise potential. Moreover, the collaboration with a big biotech like Bristol Myers Squibb to develop multiple off-the-shelf TCR-T and/or CAR-T programs based on its allogeneic gamma-delta cell therapy platform ACTallo is positive.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +128.3%. Revenues are expected to be $42.27 million, up 576.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Immatics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 134.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on IMTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Immatics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.1% lower at $24.84. VIR has returned 5.9% in the past month.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -110.9%. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.