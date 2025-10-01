Immatics Appoints Venkat Ramanan As CFO

(RTTNews) - Immatics N.V. (IMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Venkat Ramanan as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Ramanan will take over from Arnd Christ.

Ramanan brings over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Ramanan previously served as CFO at Anthos Therapeutics, a Novartis company.

On Tuesday, Immatics closed trading 7.71% higher at $8.52 on the Nasdaq.

