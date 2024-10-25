News & Insights

IMI plc Strengthens Board with New Director Appointment

October 25, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

IMI plc (GB:IMI) has released an update.

IMI plc has announced a significant change in its Board with Anne Thorburn taking over as Senior Independent Director, following Thomas Thune Andersen’s departure from the role. Anne, who joined the Board in August 2024, will bring her expertise to the Audit and Nomination Committees. This leadership shift is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance.

