IMI Plc Reconfirms FY25 Earnings Guidance Amid Economic Uncertainty

May 08, 2025 — 02:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Specialist engineering company IMI plc (IMI.L), on Thursday, issued a trading update for the first quarter of 2025, and reconfirmed its full-year guidance, expecting mid-single-digit organic revenue growth despite a modest decline in first-quarter organic revenue while group margins were up.

The Process Automation Aftermarket segment demonstrated strong momentum, with orders increasing by 19% organically in the first quarter. The overall Process Automation order book is now 13% higher than in March 2024.

Additionally, IMI reported continued strong demand for its energy-efficient solutions in Climate Control. However, the Automation segment experienced a 4% decline in revenue due to temporary disruptions caused by a cyber incident earlier in the year. Industrial Automation revenue fell by 7%, reflecting subdued industrial conditions in Europe and the Americas.

Life Technology revenue declined by 2% organically, with Climate Control showing a 4% increase due to sustained demand for energy-efficient products. Meanwhile, Life Science and Fluid Control revenue remained flat, and Transport revenue dropped by 16%, as expected, following strong growth in the first quarter of 2024.

IMI has announced a strategic review of its Transport sector to assess its ability to meet medium-term financial targets. Despite strong performance within its end market, the company aims to ensure alignment with its financial framework. The Transport sector accounted for 8% of IMI's revenue in 2024.

The company remains confident in its ability to navigate external challenges, including proposed tariffs and foreign exchange fluctuations. IMI has reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance, projecting a range of 129p - 136p. The company continues to monitor market conditions and remains agile in responding to opportunities for further growth.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
