News & Insights

Stocks

IMI plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IMI plc (GB:IMI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IMI plc has announced its total voting rights stand at 256,082,522 as of November 30, 2024, with the issued share capital comprising 269,731,358 ordinary shares, including 13,648,836 held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess and notify any changes in their interests as per FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:IMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMIAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.