IMI plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

IMI plc (GB:IMI) has released an update.
IMI plc has announced its total voting rights stand at 256,082,522 as of November 30, 2024, with the issued share capital comprising 269,731,358 ordinary shares, including 13,648,836 held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess and notify any changes in their interests as per FCA’s rules.
