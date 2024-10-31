IMI plc Acquires TWTG to Boost Automation Offerings

IMI plc (GB:IMI) has released an update.

IMI plc has acquired TWTG Group B.V., a leader in smart connected asset monitoring solutions, for €25 million. This acquisition enhances IMI’s Process Automation sector by expanding its asset monitoring offerings with TWTG’s innovative IoT solutions, which are designed to optimize process performance and profitability. The integration promises significant growth opportunities within IMI’s existing infrastructure.

