IMI (LSE:IMI) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 1,880.54

The average one-year price target for IMI (LSE:IMI) has been revised to 1,880.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 1,788.06 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,237.25 to a high of 2,310.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.59% from the latest reported closing price of 1,613.00 / share.

IMI Maintains 1.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMI. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMI is 0.33%, an increase of 13.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 58,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 16,960K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,444K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares, representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMI by 60.45% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,227K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,137K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMI by 11.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,399K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMI by 7.33% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 2,370K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

