IMGN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.05, changing hands as low as $4.97 per share. ImmunoGen, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IMGN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.095 per share, with $7.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.01.
