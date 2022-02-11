IMGN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.15, changing hands as high as $6.18 per share. ImmunoGen, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMGN's low point in its 52 week range is $4.725 per share, with $10.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.08.

