IMGN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.39, changing hands as high as $5.45 per share. ImmunoGen, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMGN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.095 per share, with $7.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.42.

