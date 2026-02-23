IMG Wealth Sells $4 Million of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Key Points

IMG Wealth's fourth-quarter 13F revealed a sale of 48,466 shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF.

Quarter-end FTCS position value decreased by approximately $4.5 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movements.

Transaction represented approximately 2.8% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

IMG Wealth ended the quarter with a $2.3 million position in FTCS.

The position now accounts for 1.5% of the fund's 13F assets, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - First Trust Capital Strength ETF ›

On Feb. 5, 2026, IMG Wealth Management, Inc. disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 48,466 shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb. 5, 2026, IMG Wealth Management, Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by approximately $4.5 million in the fourth quarter. The firm ended the quarter with a disclosed stake in FTCS of $2.3 million, representing 1.5% of its reported assets.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: BUFR: $16.4 million (10.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: CGDV: $11.4 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: BUFQ: $10.0 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: BUFD: $8.3 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FTLS: $6.2 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of Feb. 4, 2026, shares of FTCS were priced at $98.04, up 10.4% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 5.1 percentage points.

FTCS carries an annualized dividend yield of 0.98%.

ETF overview

Metric Value Total net assets $8.4 billion Price (as of market close 2/4/26) $98.04 Dividend yield 0.98% 1-year total return 10.4%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking an index of well-capitalized U.S. companies with strong balance sheets and stable earnings, aiming to deliver capital strength and lower volatility.

Portfolio is primarily composed of common stocks and REITs, with companies selected for capital strength and profitability.

Structured as a passively managed ETF with a transparent portfolio and regular rebalancing, expense ratios, and specific fee data are available in the fund's prospectus.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) is a large, U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund with a market capitalization of $8.13 billion. The fund is designed to provide exposure to high-quality companies with robust financial profiles, emphasizing stability and long-term performance potential. FTCS differentiates itself by investing in well-capitalized companies with strong market positions that aim to deliver stability and long-term performance for stockholders.

What this transaction means for investors

IMG Wealth holds several ETFs that address different investor needs, such as dividends, value, growth, and bonds. Institutional investors can make portfolio adjustments based on cash inflows and outflows from clients, among many other reasons.

Last quarter, the firm reduced its position in FTCS, which has underperformed over the past year, while adding to other ETF holdings, such as CGDV, which focuses on dividend income.

FTCS delivered a return of just 10% over the past year, which trails the S&P 500. This is a relatively weak performance for an ETF that doesn’t offer extra yield. FTCS’s dividend yield is less than 1% at the time of writing. It makes sense to sell FTCS and add more to other ETFs that offer better return prospects from either growth stocks or dividends.

There could be several reasons why IMG Wealth trimmed its position. Still, institutional investors often adjust holdings based on client needs or changing expectations for return prospects across different asset classes.

Should you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - First Trust Capital Strength ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - First Trust Capital Strength ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - First Trust Capital Strength ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.