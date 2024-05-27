IMG Expands with Key Acquisitions and Equity Raise

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (IMG) has announced strategic acquisitions of Everjazz Pty Limited and ACG Integration Pty Ltd for a total of $15.9 million, aimed at enhancing their commercial business and expanding their skilled technician base. To fund the acquisitions, IMG has completed an equity placement, raising approximately $19.3 million through the issuance of new shares. These moves are expected to significantly bolster IMG’s revenue and position the company for a potential refinancing of its debt in the coming year.

