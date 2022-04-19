IMF’s search for Ukraine help should start at home

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The International Monetary Fund’s response to the Ukraine crisis is wanting. The Washington-based lender describes at length, in its latest report, the lasting damages that Russia’s war on Ukraine will inflict on the world economy and exhorts governments to mount a coordinated response. Its call to action, however, should begin at home.

The fund’s report on Tuesday lays bare the severe fallout from the Ukraine war. The global economy will only grow by 3.6% this year, 0.8 percentage points below the previous forecast. Inflation will be much higher for longer. Yet nearly two months after the invasion, the IMF has allocated just $1.4 billion of its “rapid financial instruments” to Ukraine, and set up a special account to receive funds from donors to help the country’s reconstruction. That falls way short of the current needs of a country whose economy, the fund reckons, will shrink by 35% this year https://presscenter.imf.org/Protected/Contents/pubs%2Fft%2Fweo%2FWEO_Apr2022_CHAPTER1_FINAL_V2_4.18.22.pdf.

According to the IMF, Ukraine will lose the equivalent of nearly 9% of GDP in tax revenue this year – and that can only be considered a conservative estimate https://presscenter.imf.org/Protected/Contents/FM_SM22.pdf. Based on last year’s GDP, that would translate into a loss of fiscal receipts of nearly $16 billion. Put differently: the IMF’s help so far amounts to barely more than a month of lost tax revenue for the Kyiv government.

True, the IMF was created to help countries with balance of payment problems design sound economic policies. That narrow focus and cumbersome structure means it cannot act as a “financial firefighter” in bigger crises like the Covid-19 pandemic or the current war, as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pointed out https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0714 last week.

But, as the world’s lender of last resort, the IMF should be doing more to help Ukraine meet its obligations. Kyiv still has to pay for the teachers, policemen, not to mention soldiers needed to keep the country going. And the fund should be playing a leading role in shaping the international response, by convincing its shareholder governments that Ukraine needs massive help now.

The IMF’s weak response will reinforce critics, like Yellen, who are beginning to wonder if its governance is the bigger problem. The risk is that in a polarised world, an organisation where China and Russia together have nearly the same voting rights as Germany and France will become paralysed.

Follow @pierrebri https://twitter.com/pierrebri on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- The International Monetary Fund said on April 19 that the war in Ukraine would “contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2022 and add to inflation.”

- The IMF now sees the world economy growing by 3.6% this year and the same amount in 2023, down from 4.4% and 3.8%, respectively, in its January forecast.

- The U.S. economy should expand by 3.7% this year, China by 4.4% and the euro zone by 2.8%, the organisation said in its latest world outlook report.

- Ukraine’s GDP will shrink by 35% and the Russian economy by 8.5% in 2022, the IMF also said.

(Editing by Neil Unmack, Streisand Neto and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.