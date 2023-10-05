IMF's Georgieva: Africa faces better prospects, but below potential

Oct 5 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday she expected an improvement in sub-Saharan Africa's economic prospects next year, but the region was underperforming compared to its potential.

Georgieva made the remark in comments following her "curtain-raiser" speech for next week's IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco.

She said the continent was suffering from external shocks that were not of its own making, including the war in Ukraine and climate shocks.

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)

