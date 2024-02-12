IMF's Georgieva "very confident" on soft landing, sees rate cuts coming

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is now "very confident" the world economy will see a soft landing, its Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday, adding that interest rates would start coming down from mid year too.

"We are very confident that the world economy is now poised for this soft landing we have been dreaming for," Georgieva said at a World Governments Summit in Dubai.

On the prospect of interest rates being cut in leading economies like the United States, she added: "I expect to see by mid year interest rates going in the direction inflation has been going on for the last year".

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)

