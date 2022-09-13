US Markets

IMF's Georgieva says China, other big creditors must work to prevent debt 'explosion'

Contributors
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Rodrigo Campos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

China and other big creditors have a responsibility to prevent the debt problems facing emerging market and low-income countries from exploding, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Adds details, Sri Lanka

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China and other big creditors have a responsibility to prevent the debt problems facing emerging market and low-income countries from exploding, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Georgieva, speaking at an event hosted by the Center for Global Development, said 25% of emerging market and 60% of low-income countries were in or near debt distress.

"My message to the large creditors, to China, the private sectors ... is that the larger your share is, the bigger your responsibility," she said. "It is in your interest as creditors to prevent a problem from exploding."

Specifically, Georgieva said she hopes to see Sri Lanka's public creditors quickly engaged and then bringing private creditors on board for debt negotiations.

Earlier on Tuesday the Sri Lankan government said financial advisory group Lazard started talks with India, China and Japan on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Rodrigo Campos; editing by Richard Pullin)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular