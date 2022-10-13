World Markets

IMF's Georgieva says Argentina support must be in interest of people

Contributors
Leika Kihara Reuters
David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA NEDELCU

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday the global lender is not going to be flexible against the interest of the people of Argentina in its support programme.

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday the global lender is not going to be flexible against the interest of the people of Argentina in its support programme.

"Bring inflation down, provide a platform for growth to accelerate. That is what this support is about," she told a news conference.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and David Lawder)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular