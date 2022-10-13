IMF's Georgieva says Argentina support must be in interest of people

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday the global lender is not going to be flexible against the interest of the people of Argentina in its support programme.

"Bring inflation down, provide a platform for growth to accelerate. That is what this support is about," she told a news conference.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and David Lawder)

