IMF: 'Very important' for Angola to wind down fuel subsidies

March 11, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

By Miguel Gomes

LUANDA, March 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund called on Monday for Angola to continuing removing fuel subsidies this year but with support for the poor, after a partial lifting of subsidies in 2023 led to deadly protests.

The southern African country has the ability to wind down fuel subsidies, Victor Lledo, the IMF's resident representative for Angola, told a press conference in the capital Luanda.

Squeezed by surging debt costs and high pump prices, governments across Africa have been trying to scrap the costly fuel benefits but this has proved unpopular, sparking discontent in countries including Senegal and Nigeria.

"The removal of subsidies is very important to ensure fiscal consolidation," Lledo said, adding that this was included in the Angolan government's 2024 budget, without specifying whether all remaining subsidies were scheduled to be removed this year.

"We recognise the authorities' ability to reduce fuel subsidies significantly," he said. "What we have always stressed is that all complex and delicate reforms must be preceded by good strategic communication and mitigation measures aimed at the poorest section of the population."

Angola will push ahead with scrapping all fuel subsidies by the end of 2025, its finance minister told Reuters in November.

A near-doubling of fuel prices in June 2023 triggered protests in which five people died and eight were injured, police said at the time.

Oil-producing Angola spent 1.9 trillion kwanza ($2.3 billion) subsidising fuel in 2022, more than 40% of what the IMF estimated it spent on social programmes.

GDP growth in Angola is expected to rebound to 2.6% this year after expanding just 0.5% in 2023, while inflation will average 22% this year AOCPIY=ECI, the IMF said in a statement last week after an annual assessment of the country.

($1 = 839.00 kwanzas)

