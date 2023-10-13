IMF: Sri Lanka can discuss proposals from private creditors including GDP-linked bonds

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's authorities can negotiate any proposals private creditors make, such as issuing GDP-linked bonds, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Friday.

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, made the comment at a news conference, when asked by a reporter whether issuing GDP-linked bonds was an idea the IMF would allow.

"We don't get involved in debt restructuring efforts between creditors and debtors," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Christina Fincher)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.