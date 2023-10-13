News & Insights

IMF: Sri Lanka can discuss proposals from private creditors including GDP-linked bonds

October 13, 2023 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's authorities can negotiate any proposals private creditors make, such as issuing GDP-linked bonds, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Friday.

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, made the comment at a news conference, when asked by a reporter whether issuing GDP-linked bonds was an idea the IMF would allow.

"We don't get involved in debt restructuring efforts between creditors and debtors," he said.

