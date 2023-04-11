US Markets

IMF: BOJ can prevent abrupt policy shift by making YCC more flexible

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

April 11, 2023

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan could help prevent abrupt policy changes later by allowing more flexibility in its yield curve control policy, the International Monetary Fund said in its global financial stability report released on Tuesday.

"While allowing more flexibility in the yield curve control policy could have some repercussions in global financial markets, such a change not only is warranted to meet monetary policy objectives but could also help prevent abrupt policy changes later that could trigger larger spillovers," the IMF said in the report.

