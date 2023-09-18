News & Insights

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October -source

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

September 18, 2023 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have decided to hold their annual meetings in Morocco in October despite a recent devastating earthquake, a source familiar with the decision said on Monday.

The decision, made on Monday by senior IMF and World Bank officials, came after Moroccan authorities pressed the global institutions to proceed with the Oct. 9-15 gathering in Marrakech, just 45 miles (72 kilometres) from the site of the 6.8-magnitude quake that killed more than 2,900 people on Sept. 8.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

