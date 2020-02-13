IMF, World Bank say decision possible on forgiving Somalia's debt by end-March

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said they had taken a next historic step toward forgiveness of Somalia's $5.3 billion in debt, with a final decision possible by the end of March.

The Executive Boards of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank agreed at their respective meetings on Feb. 12 and 13 that the East African country is eligible for assistance under the Enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative, based on a preliminary assessment.

"This assessment is an important step towards forgiveness of most of Somalia’s debt, which measured $5.3 billion at the end of 2018," the two institutions said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

