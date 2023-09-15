News & Insights

IMF welcomes new Lebanon c.bank policies but says outlook remains unstable

September 15, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomed on Friday the new policies of Lebanon's central bank but said that the country's “outlook remains difficult and unstable”.

The IMF, in a statement, added that the lack of action in Lebanon on urgently needed reforms weighs heavily on its economy.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
