IMF welcomes new Lebanon c.bank policies but says outlook remains unstable

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomed on Friday the new policies of Lebanon's central bank but said that the country's “outlook remains difficult and unstable”.

The IMF, in a statement, added that the lack of action in Lebanon on urgently needed reforms weighs heavily on its economy.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)

((Jana.Choukeir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.