IMF warns of severe recession across Europe in the event of a Russian gas embargo - FT

Contributors
Rachna Dhanrajani Reuters
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNES CHRISTO

International Monetary Fund, on Tuesday warned that a Russian gas embargo would lead to severe recessions in eastern Europe and Italy if countries around the world hoarded their own scarce supplies, the Financial Times reported.

July 19 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund, on Tuesday warned that a Russian gas embargo would lead to severe recessions in eastern Europe and Italy if countries around the world hoarded their own scarce supplies, the Financial Times reported.

The IMF predicted that unless liquid natural gas was shared and prices were artificially held down, any Russian action to stop supplying Europe would trigger economic contractions of more than 5% over the next year in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Italy, the newspaper added.

Reuters reported on Monday that Russia's Gazprom had told customers in Europe it could not guarantee gas supplies because of "extraordinary" circumstances, adding to fears that Moscow may not restart the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((RachnaManojkumar.Dhanrajani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More