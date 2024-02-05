IMF wants to see a compromise on Zambia restructuring - Africa director

Adds context paragraphs 5-7

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is trying to encourage all sides to come to a compromise on Zambia's debt restructuring, said Abebe Selassie, the director of its Africa department.

Zambia defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020 and its restructuring efforts have been beset by delays.

It suffered a major setback in November after a revised deal to rework $3 billion of Eurobonds was rejected by its official creditors, including China.

The ball is now in the Official Creditor Committee's (OCC's) court and the IMF is hopeful that the OCC will make a decision on how it sees things soon, Selassie said during a virtual news conference on Monday.

Zambian officials went to China two weeks ago to discuss debt restructuring with representatives of the Export-Import Bank (EXIM) of China and some Chinese commercial banks, the secretary to Zambia's Treasury said last week.

In January, Felix Nkulukusa said Zambia, one of Africa's largest copper producers, hoped to agree a restructuring deal for its Eurobonds no later than the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Zambia owed Chinese creditors about $5.9 billion at the end of 2022, according to the most recent IMF data.

