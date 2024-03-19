IMF urges tight New Zealand budget to contain inflation

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is urging the New Zealand government to keep tight control on spending in its upcoming budget to support disinflation, even as the economy faces the prospect of a period of significantly slower growth.

Inflation in New Zealand is currently tracking at 4.7%, well above the central bank’s target range of 1% to 3%. While headline inflation is coming down, core inflation has remained sticky posing a challenge for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

In its regular review of New Zealand, IMF staff said the 2024 budget should deliver a tight fiscal stance to support disinflation.

The funding, timing and parameters of any tax relief should be calibrated to be fiscally neutral to avoid any upside pressure to inflation, it added.

“In the IMF staff’s view, restoring an operating surplus in the 4-year forecast period should remain the objective, underpinned by efficacious caps on operating allowances,” it notes.

The IMF said the focus should be on reducing spending on areas that have increased the most since the COVID-19 pandemic, while high value infrastructure projects and support for the vulnerable should be protected.

The New Zealand government forecast it will return to an budget surplus by 2026-27 at the half yearly economic update in December, however Finance Minister Nicola Willis said economic growth for the next few years will be significantly slower.

The IMF said monetary policy is appropriately tight and should remain restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to target.

“While the economy is showing signs of slowing more rapidly than previously thought and unemployment is rising, continued vigilance is needed,” it noted.

