IMF urges Fed, other central banks to keep tightening to get inflation under control

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged the U.S. Federal Reserve and other global central banks to "stay the course" on monetary policy and remain vigilant in combating inflation.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said inflation momentum has slowed in the United States, but remained a pressing concern.

"If inflation does prove to be more persistent than expected, then the Fed may need to push interest rates higher for longer," she said told reporters at a regular briefing. She said the IMF would release an updated World Economic Outlook on July 25.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

