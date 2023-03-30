IMF urges BOJ to allow longer yields to move more flexibly

March 30, 2023 — 09:21 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) should consider allowing the longer end of the bond yield curve to move more flexibly even as it maintains ultra-loose monetary policy, Ranil Salgado, the International Monetary Fund's Japan mission chief, said on Friday.

"Policy should remain accommodative for now," Salgado told an online briefing, on Japan's monetary policy. "Our advice has been (for the BOJ) to consider (allowing) greater flexibility at the longer-end yields," he added.

