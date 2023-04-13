IMF urges BOJ to allow bond yields to move more flexibly

By Leika Kihara

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan can make an eventual exit from ultra-loose monetary policy "more seamless and less disruptive" by allowing long-term interest rates to move more flexibly, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

"What we have emphasised is the need for flexibility in (Japanese) yields," IMF's Asia and Pacific Department Director Krishna Srinivasan told a news conference.

Srinivasan said the IMF saw both upside and downside risks to Japan's inflation, with this year's wage negotiations between companies and unions putting near-term pressure on inflation.

In the medium-term perspective, inflation is likely to slow back below the central bank's 2% target, he added.

Under yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ caps the 10-year bond yield around 0% as part of efforts to reflate growth and sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target.

Rising inflation and global bond yields have forced the BOJ to ramp up bond buying to defend the yield cap, drawing increased criticism for distorting market pricing and heightening speculation it may soon end YCC under new Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Ueda, who is visiting Washington for his debut IMF meetings, has said the BOJ must maintain YCC for the time being to achieve a durable rise in wages and inflation.

