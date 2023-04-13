IMF urges Asia to keep monetary policy tighter for longer

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Monetary policy in Asia may need to stay tighter for longer given still substantial inflation risks, Krishna Srinivasan, the International Monetary Fund's Director of the Asia and Pacific Department, said on Thursday.

"Core inflation remains sticky and has become a more important driver of headline inflation recently, which may lead to more persistent inflation and wage pressure," Srinivasan told a news conference.

"Output gaps for Asian economies are either closing or already closed, and currency depreciation last year is still passing through to domestic prices. These factors suggest that the battle to contain inflation is not yet over," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

