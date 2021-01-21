IMF to study money laundering threats to Nordic and Baltic banking

STOCKHOLM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will conduct an analysis of money laundering and terrorist financing threats and vulnerabilities in the banking systems of the Nordic region, Sweden's Riksbank said on Thursday.

The analysis was requested by Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden, and comes after a money laundering scandal rocked several Nordic banks operating in the Baltics.

"The IMF, which has a reputation as a trusted and independent advisor on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, provides an opportunity to analyse risks to the region as a whole," the Riksbank said in a statement.

The aim is to "mitigate those risks, and make recommendations for the future," the Riksbank added.

The Baltic money-laundering scandal, which erupted in 2018, has already resulted to local fines for Swedbank SWEDa.ST, Danske DANSKE.CO and SEB SEBa.ST, with all three banks under ongoing investigation in the United States.

The IMF is expected to report its findings in mid-2022.

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; Editing by Simon Johnson)

