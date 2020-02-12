IMF stands ready to assist Lebanon with adviser, technical help -spokesman

Contributor
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The International Monetary Fund stands ready to provide advice and technical assistance to Lebanon in its efforts to avoid a financial collapse, a spokesman for the global lender said, confirming the government had asked for help.

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund stands ready to provide advice and technical assistance to Lebanon in its efforts to avoid a financial collapse, a spokesman for the global lender said, confirming the government had asked for help.

"We stand ready to assist the authorities," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement. "Any decisions on debt are the authorities', to be made in consultation with their own legal and financial advisers."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)

((tim.ahmann@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898-8370; Reuters Messaging: tim.ahmann.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters