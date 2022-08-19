World Markets

IMF staff to visit Sri Lanka next week on aid package

Contributor
Dan Burns Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

International Monetary Fund staff will visit Sri Lanka at the end of August with a goal of making progress on a staff-level agreement for an aid package in the near term to help the island nation weather a severe economic crisis, the IMF said on Friday.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund staff will visit Sri Lanka at the end of August with a goal of making progress on a staff-level agreement for an aid package in the near term to help the island nation weather a severe economic crisis, the IMF said on Friday.

Staff from the global lender will be in Colombo, the capital, from Aug. 24-31, the IMF said.

"Because Sri Lanka’s public debt is assessed as unsustainable, approval by the IMF Executive Board of the EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program would require adequate assurances by Sri Lanka’s creditors that debt sustainability will be restored," the IMF said.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular