IMF staff, Senegal reach agreement on $1.9 bln funding package

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

May 12, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund staff have reached agreement with Senegal on financing facilities totalling about $1.9 billion, the Fund said in a statement.

The deal is subject to approval by the IMF executive board, which is tentatively scheduled to consider it in mid-June.

Most of the money is a new 36-month financing arrangement under an Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility of over $1.5 billion.

Policy priorities under that arrangement will include reducing debt vulnerabilities through fiscal consolidation, strengthening frameworks combating money laundering and terrorism financing, and delivering job-rich economic growth.

Financing under a Resilience and Sustainability Facility of about $327 million will support Senegal's climate change mitigation and adaptation objectives.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

