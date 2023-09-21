IMF staff reach deal with Malawi on $174 mln new loan

Adds detail on Malawi's debt, context throughout

BLANTYRE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced a staff-level agreement with Malawi for a new loan of about $174 million to support growth in the debt-saddled country.

The 48-month financing arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility was reached during the second and the final review of the IMF staff-monitored programme and is contingent on Malawi's external creditors committing to restructuring its debts, the IMF said on Thursday.

Malawi's finance minister said earlier this month he was "very optimistic" that $1.2 billion of the southern African country's external debt would be restructured and a new IMF loan programme secured by the end of the year.

The $174 million loan is "subject to IMF Management and Executive Board approval" and financing assurances - a commitment to debt restructuring - from Malawi's "partners and creditors", said IMF mission chief for Malawi Mika Saito.

"The (Malawian) authorities continue to pursue good faith negotiations with commercial and official bilateral creditors and are in arrears on commercial debt while these discussions continue," Saito added.

In a July report, the IMF said that Malawi was "current on its obligations" to the African Export-Import Bank, which it owed $495 million at the end of 2022, and was in arrears to Trade & Development Bank, which it owed $337 million. The IMF classes both lenders as commercial.

One of the poorest countries in the world, landlocked Malawi is experiencing severe shortages of key imports such as fuel, medicines and fertilizers due to foreign currency shortages. This has resulted in long queues of motorists at fuel stations and robberies there.

China and India are its two main bilateral lenders. Malawi owed the Export-Import Bank of China $222 million and the Export-Import Bank of India $114 million at the end of 2022, according to the IMF July report.

It also owed about $2.6 billion to multilateral development banks, whose loans are not usually restructured.

The IMF said consideration by its board for the new loan programme is scheduled for mid-November.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri, Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Rachel Savage)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.